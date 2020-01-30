Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at a 10:30 a.m. Liturgy of the Word service in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Lillian Dupre, age 93, the former Lillian Marks, who passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home Opelousas. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Grand Prairie. The Rev. Michael DeBlanc, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Krotz Springs, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Lillian was a native of Port Barre and a resident of Grand Prairie, where she was a parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church. Survivors include a son, Darrell Dupre and his wife, Debbie, of Grand Prairie; three daughters, Sadria LeBleu and her husband, Gene, of Krotz Springs, Elaine Dupre and her companion, Bennie Ross, of Opelousas, and Wendy Smith and her husband, Billy, of Krotz Springs; a son-in-law, Bobby Manuel; fourteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Mildred Schultz and Jane Lalonde, both of New Roads, Rita Arnaud of Morgan City, and Elsie Guidry and her husband, Howard, of Port Barre. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 70 years, Whitney Joseph Dupre; a daughter, Patricia Manuel; her parents, Edgar Marks, Sr. and the former Clemance Robin, both of Port Barre; two brothers; three sisters; and three grandchildren. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Joe Dougereaux, Chad Hebert, Jacob LeBleu, Blaze Bearb, Shane LaFleur and Tim Manuel. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020