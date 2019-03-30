Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillie “Ruth” Black Saloom. View Sign

Lillie "Ruth" Black Saloom, age 91, born Feb. 3, 1928, in Toone, Tennessee, died peacefully at her residence Friday, March 29, 2019, surrounded by all of her children. She was the widow of the late Dr. Richard G Saloom II of Lafayette, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Wesley Black and Ellon Mayfield Black, all of western Tennessee, and brother James Noice Black Sr. of Nashville, Tennessee. She is survived by her children: Richard G Saloom III MD (Barbara Mitchell), Russell James Saloom, MD (Laura), Ramona Saloom Gremillion (Mark), Rosalyn Saloom (Mark Williford), and Ryan Joseph Saloom. She has seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Saloom Nafee (Walid), Richard George Saloom IV, James Russell Saloom, Elise Claire Saloom, Alston Ellen Gremillion, Diane McDonald Gremillion, and Richard Bray Gremillion and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nephew Colonel James Noice Black, MD (Gina) of Colorado, and nieces Terri Black McCoy (Steve) of Nashville, Tennessee, Debbie Black Koch (Steve) of Hershey, Nebraska, and Sherri Black Peterson (Jerry) of Gothenburg, Nebraska. An avid traveler, Ruth's suitcase was always ready for the next trip. She was known for her beautiful formal gardens, which were enjoyed by many traveling down West Bayou Parkway. Her love for history, and reading, provided her the basis for the passion of genealogy. Having grown up in rural Arkansas and Tennessee, Ruth loved horseback riding, all outdoor activities and animals. She was an accomplished equestrian and extremely proud of her Tennessee Walking Horse named Big Boy. Ruth graduated from Beebe High School in Beebe Arkansas. After graduation she joined the Cadet Nurse Corps to answer the need for registered nurses in the military in 1945. She attended and received her RN from St. Joseph School of Nursing in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and her BSN from the LSU Medical Center New Orleans. She worked at Charity Hospital in New Orleans between 1946 and 1954 and was head nurse of the psychiatric ward. It was during this period that she met and married her late husband, Dr. Richard Saloom II. Ruth was an active volunteer always giving back to her community. She was active in the Lafayette Parish Medical Auxiliary (past president), Acadiana Arts Council, Southern Medical Association Auxiliary, and was an organizing member of the Acadiana Symphony Women's League. She was a member of the Petroleum Club, charter member of the City Club of Lafayette, and Lafayette Town House. For the past three decades, Ruth was instrumental in the development of the family farm in the Kaliste Saloom Road /Ambassador Caffery Parkway corridor. She has held state and local offices in the following genealogical organizations: National Society of Magna Carta Dames and Barons, Daughters of the American Colonists, Louisiana State Society, Organizing Regent of the Major Richard Treat Chapter; Daughters of American Colonists, Daughters of Colonial Wars in the State of Louisiana: secretary; Daughters of the American Revolution, Galvez Chapter Regent; National Society, US Daughters of 1812: Chalmette Chapter; Louisiana Society of Southern Dames of America: Regent; United Daughters of the Confederacy; National Society of Colonial Dames of XVII Century: Treasurer; Louisiana Society of Colonial Daughters of the XVII Century; Dames of the Court of Honor. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Entombment will be in the St. John Mausoleum. The Very Rev. Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector, will be the Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the services. Lectors will be Diane Gremillion and Elise Saloom and the Gift-bearers will be Alston Gremillion, Diane Gremillion, and Elise Saloom. The Eulogists will be Rosalyn Saloom and Russell Saloom, MD. The family will receive friends at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of the services. Pallbearers will be Richard Saloom III, MD, Russell Saloom MD, Ryan Saloom, Mark Williford, Mark Gremillion, Richard Saloom IV, James Saloom and Bray Gremillion. Honorary Pallbearers: James Noice Black, MD, John Jennings, James P. Roy. We would like to thank Geri, Martha, Anna and Jayne (her sitters) as well as Doctors Mike Alexander, Jon Leleux, Christopher Fontenot and their office staff for the excellent care provided to her. We would also like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for assisting our Mother in her final moments. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Entombment will be in the St. John Mausoleum. The Very Rev. Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector, will be the Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the services. Lectors will be Diane Gremillion and Elise Saloom and the Gift-bearers will be Alston Gremillion, Diane Gremillion, and Elise Saloom. The Eulogists will be Rosalyn Saloom and Russell Saloom, MD. The family will receive friends at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of the services. Pallbearers will be Richard Saloom III, MD, Russell Saloom MD, Ryan Saloom, Mark Williford, Mark Gremillion, Richard Saloom IV, James Saloom and Bray Gremillion. Honorary Pallbearers: James Noice Black, MD, John Jennings, James P. Roy. We would like to thank Geri, Martha, Anna and Jayne (her sitters) as well as Doctors Mike Alexander, Jon Leleux, Christopher Fontenot and their office staff for the excellent care provided to her. We would also like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for assisting our Mother in her final moments. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to: The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, the de La Salle Christian Brothers, 232-HELP or Hospice of Acadiana.

