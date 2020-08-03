A Mass of Christian Burial for Lilly Landry Dronet, 99, will be Tuesday August 4, 2020, her 100th birthday, at 2:00 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Tuesday from 9:00 AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 11:00 AM. Lilly, born in Abbeville and a lifelong resident of Erath passed away Sunday August 2, 2020 at Eastridge Care Center. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath. She taught Head Start for many years. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter; Frances Nora Dronet Barras, her sons; Gene Daley Dronet and wife Cynthia Hines, Travis Joseph Dronet and wife Sybil, grandchildren; Tanja Barras Hegland, Kenzel Barras, Brent Dronet, Brett Dronet, Clint Dronet, Jenae Dronet and 5 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; Daley Dronet, parents; Duke and Lucy Domingue Landry, brothers; Herbert Landry, Bradley Landry, and Neuby Landry, sisters; Wanda LeBlanc, Nola Aucoin and Glory Broussard and her grandsons; John Dronet and Brandon Dronet. Serving as her Pallbearers will be Brent Dronet, Brett Dronet, Brennan Barras, Devin Barras, Dustin Dronet and Cody Dronet. Serving as her Honorary Pallbearers will be Barry Landry and Kenzel Barras. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
"In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time." David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405.