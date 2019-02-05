Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lilly Mae Hebert Benoit. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cecilia for Lilly Mae Hebert Benoit, 87, who passed away peacefully Saturday, February 2nd at the home of her daughter, Allison Culotta, in Youngsville. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, February 6th from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm and resumes Thursday, February 7th at 8:30 am until 12:00 pm, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette. A rosary will be recited by Brady LeBlanc on Wednesday, February 6th at 8:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Cecilia. Reverend Gregory Cormier, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cecilia, will officiate. Lilly was born March 18, 1931, in Cecilia and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She was baptized as a child at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cecilia. In 1948, she married the love of her life, Norris Benoit Sr. Lilly was a remarkable cook, who enjoyed sharing every delicacy prepared with her special touch. Her pecan pies were given to many in the community as an act of love to those who made her smile. She loved catching beads, parade watching and all the other festivities that occur during the Mardi Gras holiday. Lilly treasured every moment spent with her daughter, Allison and her grandson, Colby. They laughed, vacationed and shared the good times in life, making life fun and full of joy. Lilly is survived by two daughters, Allison Benoit Culotta of Youngsville and Linda Benoit Gala of Lafayette; two sons, Howard Benoit and his life partner, Theresa Barrilleaux of Sunset, and Norris J. Benoit Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Daigle Benoit of Youngsville; eight grandchildren, Colby Culotta, Chris Fruge, Jake Fruge, Milan Gala, Taj Gala, Christy Benoit Morgan, Stephanie Lightell and Lawrence May; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Norris Joseph Benoit Sr.; her son, Burton Benoit; her parents, Martin Hebert and Volina Champagne and several brothers and sisters. Pallbearers will be Colby Culotta, Chris Fruge, Jake Fruge, Milan Gala, Taj Gala and Pappy Morgan. Manny Gala will serve as an honorary pallbearer. The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Joseph Hospice for the compassionate care given to Lilly and her family. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cecilia for Lilly Mae Hebert Benoit, 87, who passed away peacefully Saturday, February 2nd at the home of her daughter, Allison Culotta, in Youngsville. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, February 6th from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm and resumes Thursday, February 7th at 8:30 am until 12:00 pm, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette. A rosary will be recited by Brady LeBlanc on Wednesday, February 6th at 8:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Cecilia. Reverend Gregory Cormier, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cecilia, will officiate. Lilly was born March 18, 1931, in Cecilia and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She was baptized as a child at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cecilia. In 1948, she married the love of her life, Norris Benoit Sr. Lilly was a remarkable cook, who enjoyed sharing every delicacy prepared with her special touch. Her pecan pies were given to many in the community as an act of love to those who made her smile. She loved catching beads, parade watching and all the other festivities that occur during the Mardi Gras holiday. Lilly treasured every moment spent with her daughter, Allison and her grandson, Colby. They laughed, vacationed and shared the good times in life, making life fun and full of joy. Lilly is survived by two daughters, Allison Benoit Culotta of Youngsville and Linda Benoit Gala of Lafayette; two sons, Howard Benoit and his life partner, Theresa Barrilleaux of Sunset, and Norris J. Benoit Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Daigle Benoit of Youngsville; eight grandchildren, Colby Culotta, Chris Fruge, Jake Fruge, Milan Gala, Taj Gala, Christy Benoit Morgan, Stephanie Lightell and Lawrence May; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Norris Joseph Benoit Sr.; her son, Burton Benoit; her parents, Martin Hebert and Volina Champagne and several brothers and sisters. Pallbearers will be Colby Culotta, Chris Fruge, Jake Fruge, Milan Gala, Taj Gala and Pappy Morgan. Manny Gala will serve as an honorary pallbearer. The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Joseph Hospice for the compassionate care given to Lilly and her family. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Fountain Memorial Funeral Home

1010 PANDORA ST

Lafayette , LA 70506

(337) 981-7098 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close