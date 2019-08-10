A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Monday, August 12, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Lilly Mae Melancon Johnson, 95, who passed away at home surrounded by her family on August 9, 2019 in Crowley. Fr. Brent Smith parochial vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours Sunday, August 11, 2019 and from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Monday, August 12, 2019 from 8:00 am to 9:30 am at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Sunday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. Mrs. Lilly retired after 30 years as a service representative for AT&T. Afterwards, she worked at the Acadia Parish Court House for the Clerk of Court and the Tax Assessor. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Edward Johnson of Crowley; three daughters, Dora Johnson Leger and her husband Calise of Rayne, Diana Johnson Hollier and her husband Larry of New Orleans, and Suzanne Johnson of Rayne, one son, Allen James Johnson and his wife Jane of Tulsa, OK; six grandchildren, Troy Leger, Larry Hollier, Jr., Monte Potier, Jason Potier, Michelle Hollier, and Miles Johnson; eight great-grandchildren, Ryan Leger, Spencer Leger, Tanner Leger, Lilly Potier, Tyler Cole, Sam Cole, Max Cole, and Pierce Hollier; and three great-great-grandchildren, Mason Leger, Maverick Leger, and Greyson Leger. Mrs. Johnson is preceded in death by her parents, Obey and Erita Melancon; one sister, Beulah Laperouse; and one brother, Leroy Melancon. Pallbearers will be Miles Johnson, Monte Potier, Hayes Pousson, Ryan Leger, Spencer Leger, and Tanner Leger. Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Johnson, Calise Leger, Jason Potier, and Troy Leger. The family would like to thank the staff of Lamm Hospice especially her nurse, Courtney Hebert, and her caregiver, Sonya Schexnayder for their excellent care given to Mrs. Johnson. Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019