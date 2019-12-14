Funeral Service was held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lafayette for Mrs. Linda Azore George who departed this life due to a lengthy illness on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery following the funeral. Linda was a graduate of Paul Breaux High and Delta Business College. She enjoyed; family parties, playing cards, and taking Casino trips. She was the life of the party, always full of joy. She loved to dance and joke around. She will be dearly missed. Linda's memories will live on forever in the hearts of her beloved children; Daniel (Tiffany), Joseph, and Helen, one sister; Josephine "Jo-Jo" (John) Matthews, two godchildren, 4 grandchildren; Ivan, Armanie, Keandre and Marasia, and several nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by husband; Timmy George, mother; Helen Azore, father; Joseph Azore, stepdad; Willie Jacquet, sister; Henritta Onezime, best friend; Mary Ann Mouton, along with a host of aunts, uncles, and friends. The family asks that viewing be observed between the hours of 8:00AM to 10:45AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church. "Her faiths in God help her thru years of illness. She is resting in God's arms safely home". Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019