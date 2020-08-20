A memorial service for Linda B. Hebert will be conducted on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 12:00 pm at David Funeral Home Chapel located at 1101 Trotter Street. The family requested the visitation to be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm with Pastor Paul Neel officiating the service. Interment will follow at a later date. Linda B. Hebert, age 93, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 5:30 pm at Maison Teche Nursing Center. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Linda was born on August 8, 1927, to Oleus and Clara LeBlanc Boudreaux in New Iberia. Linda loved being with her family. Enjoying cooking, dancing, sewing. But she truly enjoyed working in her flower garden. She is survived by her daughter, Myra H. Prince of Lydia, grandchildren, Jessica Prince of New Iberia, Janna Broussard (Reggie) of Lydia; great-grandchildren, Trevor Broussard (Claire) of New Iberia, Trenton Broussard of Lafayette, Shalyn Rabeaux of New Iberia, Makenzie Broussard of New Iberia; a great-great-grandchild; Wyatt Broussard of New Iberia; sisters, Shirley Falgout of Lydia and Delores Broussard (Curtis) of Lydia. Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Herbert J. Hebert; parents, Oleus and Clara LeBlanc Boudreaux, and siblings, Mae Guillot and Chester Boudreaux. The family members of Linda's would like to express a very special thanks and apprehension to the staff of Maison Teche Nursing Center and Grace Hospice for all the kindness and professionalism. In order to help keep the community safe, we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.