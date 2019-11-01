Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Bourque 'Noonie' Garcia. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Lafayette 316 Youngsville Highway Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-837-9887 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Linda "Noonie" Bourque Garcia, 70, will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1:00PM with Father Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Mausoleum. Visitation will take place at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Sunday, November 3, 2019 starting at 3:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume Monday morning at 9:00AM until time of services. A resident of Broussard, Mrs. Garcia passed away at her residence on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was an active member of WoodmanLife and the Ladies Alter Society at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, and making flower arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Garcia of Broussard; her son, Gregory, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Garcia, of Anacoco; her daughter, Jamie, and son-in-law, Chad Jackson, of Tennessee; and her grandchildren, Emma, Madelyn, and Lily Jackson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Bourque Sr. and Rita Guilbeau Bourque, and her bothers, Clarence Bourque Jr. and Ronald Bourque. Serving as pallbearers will be Gregory Garcia, Chris Miller, Chad Jackson, J.B. Laviolette, Ray Bourque, and Tonny Touchet. Honorary pallbearers will be Edgar Garcia and Paul Garcia. Serving as gift bearers will be Emma, Madelyn, and Lily Jackson escorted by Tammy Bourque. The Garcia family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Joseph Hospice. David Funeral Home of Lafayette 316 Youngsville Highway (337)837-9887 will be handling the arrangements. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Linda "Noonie" Bourque Garcia, 70, will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1:00PM with Father Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Mausoleum. Visitation will take place at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Sunday, November 3, 2019 starting at 3:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume Monday morning at 9:00AM until time of services. A resident of Broussard, Mrs. Garcia passed away at her residence on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was an active member of WoodmanLife and the Ladies Alter Society at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, and making flower arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Garcia of Broussard; her son, Gregory, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Garcia, of Anacoco; her daughter, Jamie, and son-in-law, Chad Jackson, of Tennessee; and her grandchildren, Emma, Madelyn, and Lily Jackson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Bourque Sr. and Rita Guilbeau Bourque, and her bothers, Clarence Bourque Jr. and Ronald Bourque. Serving as pallbearers will be Gregory Garcia, Chris Miller, Chad Jackson, J.B. Laviolette, Ray Bourque, and Tonny Touchet. Honorary pallbearers will be Edgar Garcia and Paul Garcia. Serving as gift bearers will be Emma, Madelyn, and Lily Jackson escorted by Tammy Bourque. The Garcia family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Joseph Hospice. David Funeral Home of Lafayette 316 Youngsville Highway (337)837-9887 will be handling the arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close