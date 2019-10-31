A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Linda C. LeBlanc, 72, who died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 12:14 a.m. at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. A Rosary will be recited Friday at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. Linda is survived by three brothers, Eugene Roy LeBlanc of Baytown, TX, John W. LeBlanc of Crowley, Gerald J. LeBlanc and his wife Barbara of Crowley; nine nieces and nephews, Lori Hargrave of Baytown, TX, Eugene Roy LeBlanc, II of Baytown, TX, Martin LeBlanc of Beaumont, TX, Kirk LeBlanc of Prosper, TX, Rose Foster of Dallas, TX, Jacob LeBlanc of Katy, TX, Danielle LeBlanc of Lafayette, Jared LeBlanc of Lafayette and Scott LeBlanc of Church Point; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elias and Bernice Granger LeBlanc; one sister-in-law, Martha LeBlanc. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019