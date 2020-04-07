Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Dale Marie Dugas Friedman. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Dale Marie Dugas Friedman, 79, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the home of family in Lafayette. Linda, affectionately known as "Linda Dale", was born November 21, 1940, and was a lifetime resident of Acadiana. Linda Dale graduated from Cecilia High School, Class of 1957. After high school, she attended Lafayette Vocational in Lafayette and pursued studies in Certified Nursing Assistant. A talented woman who could cook anything, Linda Dale was the proud business owner of Charley's Hut and Linda's Diner in Henderson and worked hard her entire life. She worked many years as a CNA at various nursing homes in the Lafayette area. After her retirement, Linda Dale most enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and pet Meneau. Linda Dale is survived by her three beloved daughters, Kim G. Ortiz and her husband Rick, of Lafayette, Patty Staggs, of Youngsville and Trina Friedman, of Bay St. Louis, MS; two sisters and friends, Minnie Lee Hebert and her husband Henry, of Carencro and Mary Alice Bordelon, of Lafayette; her three dear grandchildren, Jeremy Guidry, of Lafayette, Lindsey Pecot and her husband Brad, of Youngsville and Blair Guidry, also of Lafayette; four great-grandsons, Gabriel, Jude, Tate and Jacob Pecot and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Conley Dugas and Celonie Patin Dugas; one infant son, Brett Gerad Friedman; one sister, Sue Guidry Humphries and her four brothers, Chester, Jake, Gene and infant Louis Dugas. The family wishes to thank Dona Broussard Sonnier, Linda Dale's hospice nurse and dear family friend, for the compassionate care given to Linda Dale and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Linda Dale's name to Hospice of Acadiana by mail at Hospice of Acadiana of Lafayette, 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA, 70503, by phone at (337) 232-1234 or online at www.hospiceacadiana.com. Published in The Acadiana Advocate on Apr. 7, 2020

