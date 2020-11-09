A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Linda Faye Floyd Armand, 69, who passed away November 7, 2020 in Violet, LA. Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Wednesday from 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm and Thursday from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Stacey Manino (Errol) of Violet, LA, and Misty LeLeux (Anthony Bruno); one sister, Cindy Carmouche of Patterson; one brother, Lawrence Floyd, Jr.; five grandchildren, Erika Hingle, Errolyn Manino, Elise Anselmo, Summar LeLeux, and Xander Bruno; two great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Robert Ducote; and her best friend, Bill Faulk of Crowley. Linda is preceded in death by her husband Calvin "DD" Armand; her parents, Lawrence and Rose Melancon Floyd; six sisters, Janet Broussard, Betty Patin, Rose Floyd, Ethel Broussard, Nancy Bonin, Joann Floyd; two brothers, Bobby Floyd and Maurice "Nookie" Floyd; and her in-laws, Noeda and Calvin Armand. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.