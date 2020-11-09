1/1
Linda Faye Floyd Armand
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Linda Faye Floyd Armand, 69, who passed away November 7, 2020 in Violet, LA. Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Wednesday from 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm and Thursday from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Stacey Manino (Errol) of Violet, LA, and Misty LeLeux (Anthony Bruno); one sister, Cindy Carmouche of Patterson; one brother, Lawrence Floyd, Jr.; five grandchildren, Erika Hingle, Errolyn Manino, Elise Anselmo, Summar LeLeux, and Xander Bruno; two great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Robert Ducote; and her best friend, Bill Faulk of Crowley. Linda is preceded in death by her husband Calvin "DD" Armand; her parents, Lawrence and Rose Melancon Floyd; six sisters, Janet Broussard, Betty Patin, Rose Floyd, Ethel Broussard, Nancy Bonin, Joann Floyd; two brothers, Bobby Floyd and Maurice "Nookie" Floyd; and her in-laws, Noeda and Calvin Armand. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved