Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Linda Jane Moore, age 60, the former Linda Jane Brown, who passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Interment will be in Fisher Cemetery in Many. Mrs. Moore was a native of Many and had been a resident of Carencro since 1989. She was a wonderful mom, Nana and wife who loved unconditionally. She was an amazing person who was known for her southern sass and always being there for her friends and family. She loved her animals and enjoyed raising Pekingese dogs. She will be missed greatly by all who were blessed to know her. Survivors include her husband of forty two years, Randy Moore of Carencro; one son, Shawn Kelly Manasco and his wife, Lisa, of Orange, TX; two daughters, Shannon Menard and her husband, Lance, of Youngsville and Miranda Lee Moore of Abbeville; nine grandchildren, Brandon Moore, Jayce Menard and his fiancé, Kylie Meche, Brianna Moore, Brittany Menard, Kalvin Calhoun, Gavin Manasco, Shawn Manasco, Chloe Manasco and Bentley Geisendorff; her father, Cledith Brown; and four sisters, Sue Barfield and her husband, Dale, of Spring, TX, Carol LeMaster of Thealka, KY, Tamara Muse and her husband, Will, of Leesville, and Crystal Acuff of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Eason Kendrick; two brothers, William Donald Brown and Paul Richard Brown; two sisters, Kimberly Brady and Julia Brown; and her maternal grandmother, Julia Annie Carnline. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and will continue on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. Pallbearers will be Brandon Moore, Jayce Menard, Gavin Manasco, Kalvin Calhoun, John Kendrick and Lance Menard. Shawn Manasco and Bentley Geisendorff will be honorary pallbearers.

