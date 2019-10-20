Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Jo Eames "Jo Jo" Lavergne. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date for Linda Jo Eames Lavergne (Jo Jo), age 71, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her daughters' residence surrounded by her family. Family and Friends will officiate the memorial service. Survivors include two daughters, Tiffany Savoy and her husband, Chris of Church Point, Louisiana and Bridgette Dronet and her husband, Jason of Sunset, Louisiana; five grandchildren, Shelby Odom, Allexus Dronet, Madeline Odom, Briley Dronet, and Joshua Odom; two sisters, Cherrie Eames Bourgeois and Mary Eames Smith; one brother, Robert Eames and his wife, Jackie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Eames and Joan "Jody" Griffith Eames. Linda Jo Eames Lavergne was born in Casper, Wyoming to Jack and Joan Griffith Eames on September 21, 1948. She moved with her family to Louisiana, where she resided for most of her life. "Jo Jo", as she was known to family and friends, was a graduate of Carencro High School Class of 1966, worked as a Manager for K-Mart Stores for many years and also owned and operated Jo Jo's Restaurant in Loreauville until her retirement. She enjoyed her early morning coffee while watching her hummingbirds, tending to her flowers and plants, fishing, camping, going to the casino, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a great cook, a hard worker, and was always there to lend a helping hand to everyone in need. Jo Jo was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the family of Linda Lavergne to the nurses, staff and doctors of Hospice of Acadiana, for their kindness, compassion, and gentle care given to Linda and her family during their time of need.

