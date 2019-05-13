Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Kay Furlow. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mrs. Linda Kay Furlow, 66, who passed away on May 11, 2019 at Maison de Lafayette. Pastor Chris Fuselier, Pastor of First Baptist Church of Youngsville, will conduct the funeral service. Burial will take place in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Cemetery. Mrs. Furlow, a native of Shreveport and resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Horace Thaxton and the former Doris Harris. She was a graduate of Northside High School. Ms. Linda was a creative woman and enjoyed ceramics and crafts. She loved all animals and her pets. She was known to be a loving, caring, and a very happy person to all that knew her and she will be sadly missed. She is survived by her children, Jason Robichaux, Kelly Prejean and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Bryce Prejean and Gavin Robichaux; and half-sister, Beverly Dubois. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norwood "J.R." Furlow Jr.; and her parents, Horace and Doris Thaxton. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Jason Robichaux, Gavin Robichaux, Kevin Prejean, Ron Robichaux, Chris Barnett, and Carroll Robichaux. Honorary Pallbearer will be Bryce Prejean. The family would like to thank Maison de Lafayette and Hospice of Acadiana for all of their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the family to help defray funeral expenses. Personal condolences may be sent to the Furlow/Robichaux/Prejean families at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 13 to May 15, 2019

