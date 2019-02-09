Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda LeBlanc Meche. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Linda LeBlanc Meche, 75, who died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at 9:48 p.m. at Golden Age Nursing Home in Welsh. Mrs. Linda loved spending time with her family and friends along with sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading, DIY projects and watching sports. Deacon Tom Sommers will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 4 pm to 9 pm and Monday from 8 am to service time. A rosary will be recited Sunday at 6 pm by Deacon Dan Didier. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mrs. Meche is survived by one son, Jeffery Meche and his wife Kathleen of Iota; three grandchildren, Bryant Zachary Meche, Kirsten Meche Steen and Madison Meche; two great-grandchildren, Callan Meche and Tessa Steen; her sisters and brother, Bonnie McClain of Tyler, TX, Frances LeBlanc, Melodie LeBlanc and Jeffery Joseph LeBlanc Jr. all of Denham Springs. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Gaspard Mayer and her father, Jeffery Joseph LeBlanc Sr. Pallbearers will be Jeffery Meche, Bryant "Zach" Meche, Travis Steen, Ray McClain, Fernest Hebert and Kramer Rozas. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Linda LeBlanc Meche, 75, who died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at 9:48 p.m. at Golden Age Nursing Home in Welsh. Mrs. Linda loved spending time with her family and friends along with sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading, DIY projects and watching sports. Deacon Tom Sommers will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 4 pm to 9 pm and Monday from 8 am to service time. A rosary will be recited Sunday at 6 pm by Deacon Dan Didier. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mrs. Meche is survived by one son, Jeffery Meche and his wife Kathleen of Iota; three grandchildren, Bryant Zachary Meche, Kirsten Meche Steen and Madison Meche; two great-grandchildren, Callan Meche and Tessa Steen; her sisters and brother, Bonnie McClain of Tyler, TX, Frances LeBlanc, Melodie LeBlanc and Jeffery Joseph LeBlanc Jr. all of Denham Springs. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Gaspard Mayer and her father, Jeffery Joseph LeBlanc Sr. Pallbearers will be Jeffery Meche, Bryant "Zach" Meche, Travis Steen, Ray McClain, Fernest Hebert and Kramer Rozas. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313. Funeral Home Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley

301 N. Ave. F

Crowley , LA 70526

337-783-3313 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close