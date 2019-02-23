Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Louise Pesson. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Linda Louise Pesson, age 80, the former Linda Louise Bryant, who passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at NW Louisiana Workers Home in Bossier City. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Charles Brunt of First Baptist Church of Carencro will officiate at the services. Mrs. Pesson was a native of Decatur, AL and a was a resident of Carencro since 1985 having lived in West Point, GA for most of her life. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church. A veteran of the military, Mrs. Pesson proudly served her country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era from 1963 to 1965. Survivors include two sons, Christopher Pesson and Anthony Pesson of Bossier City; one daughter, Amanda Poole and her husband, Kevin, of Turkey Creek; two stepsons, Mike Pesson of Kaplan and Elie Pesson II of Lafayette; three stepdaughters, Mary Elaine Pesson of Lake Charles, Jeanine Pesson of Lake Charles and Patricia Estave and her husband, Jimmy, of Carencro; one brother, James Bryant of Flint, MI; and two sisters, Barbara Todd of Atlanta, GA and Sandra Harrington of La Grange, GA; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elie Pesson Jr.; her parents, C.M. Bryant and the former Gladys Hester; one brother, Ronald Bryant; and one brother-in-law, Neal Harrington. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Tony Pesson, Christopher Pesson, Kevin Poole, Tyler Pesson, Daniel Pesson and Joshua Poole. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Pesson and Jerod Bellard. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

4113 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

