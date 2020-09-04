1/1
Linda Marie Gabriel McJimsey
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Linda Marie Gabriel McJimsey on the day of September 2, 2020. Linda was born September 15, 1959 is preceded in death by her parents Raymond Gabriel and Joan Ostberg Tassin, as well as her adopted mother Mary Gabriel. She is survived by her loving husband Bryan McJimsey, brothers R. Michael Gabriel and Joseph Gabriel, sisters Nancy Gabriel Hebert, Janice Perry, and Melanie Harris and her daughters Laura Randall and Jessica Priest as well as grandchildren Alexander, Xavier, Amelia, Logan, Levi, Amelie, and Aidan. Private services will be held to honor Linda. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests that you hold someone you love just a little closer and tell them what they mean to you. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Linda McJimsey by visiting www.lafuneralsrvices.com Mrs. Linda and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard, LA (337) 330-8006.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory
108 Hardware Rd.
Broussard, LA 70518
337-330-8006
