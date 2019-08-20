Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Marie Lavergne Leger. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Marie Lavergne Leger, 62, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her residence in Scott. Linda, affectionately known as "Lynn", was born August 4, 1957, in Cankton and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Lynn graduated from Carencro High School in 1976. She and her husband, Ray, met at Mayfair Windows where they both worked in Lafayette. Lynn and Ray then married and settled down in Scott, where they resided until her death. She was a parishioner of St. John Berchman Catholic Church in Cankton. Lynn loved shopping for clothes, shoes and jewelry and lived by the motto "shop till you drop". She also adored and collected angel figurines. Most of all, Lynn loved spending time with her family and friends and will be deeply missed. Lynn is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, Ray Allen Leger, of Scott; one stepson, Justin Leger and his wife Rachael, of Carencro; one sister, Ruby Richard and her husband Shelton Sr., of Scott; two brothers, Calvin Lavergne, of Cankton, Darrell Lavergne and his wife Cherie, of Carencro; one brother-in-law, Mason Stelly, of Mire; two sisters-in-law, Melinda Lavergne, of Breaux Bridge and Norma Lavergne, of Mire; two godchildren, Angelina Cecile Lavergne and Angela Lavergne and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ovelian Joseph and Angelina Marie Menard Lavergne; one sister, Gloria Stelly; three brothers, Ronald, Horace and Willis Lavergne; a sister-in-law, Jacqueline "Jackie" Lavergne and a niece, Rachel Lavergne. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to assist the family and may be mailed to Ray Leger in c/o Michael Leger, 119 Steve St., Lafayette, LA, 70503, Heart of Hospice, LLC at 1100 Bertrand Dr. #A, Lafayette, LA 70506, (337) 232-8159 or may be made in Lynn's name to a charity or church of your choice. The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice of Lafayette for the respect shown to Lynn and her family and the comfort and care they administered to her. Thanks are also expressed to the staff of Fountain Memorial Funeral Home for their warmth and compassion. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2019

