Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Linda Meche Blanchette, 70, who passed away August 28, 2019 at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley. Deacon Daniel Besse will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm and Saturday from 8:00 am to the time of services. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Friday. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Jennings. She is survived by her daughter, Paula M. Foreman and her husband, Troy of Crowley; two grandsons, Cody Foreman and his wife Kelsie, and Casey Foreman and his wife Taylor both of Crowley; two great-grandchildren Emma and Easton Foreman, and one on the way "John Paul"; one brother, Glenn Meche of Evangeline; and one sister, Donna Savoy of Parker, CO. Linda is preceded in death by her husband Louis Blanchette; her parents, Placide and Elizabeth Bourque Meche, Sr.; and five siblings, Marie Stutes, Thelma Domingue, Margaret Matthews, Jean Meche, and Placide "Junior" Meche. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019