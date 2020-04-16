A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date for Ms. Linda Perry Wilson. Linda passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Originally from her hometown of Zwolle, LA, the heart of Toledo Bend, she graduated from Ville Platte High School and attended USL (now ULL) and Lafayette Regional Institute. Linda was a successful businesswoman who was committed and dedicated to her clients. She has been in the Telephone Answering Service Industry and Telecommunications since 1969. She began as a Telephone Secretary, and then became a Radio Dispatcher . . . when two-way communications were on the horizon and beepers were the best mode of communications. She worked in all facets of the Telecommunications world including a short stint with Bell South. Her experience was derived mostly in Lafayette, but her knowledge of the industry was expanded during time with New Orleans Radiofone and Baton Rouge Anserphone. In 1991, A1 Professional Answering Service was a small answering service using "557 B Cordboards" with only 90 lines, almost a startup. She has relentlessly grown her company over the last 29 years and was always so proud to be a part of the industry today. Her Mantras are: Anything over 3 rings is a Mortal Sin, Go the extra mile, Leave no rock unturned, When in doubt… Give it out, Document EVERYTHING and At your service day and night, We do the Job and Do It Right! Her goal is to be the "BEST" telephone answering service...ANYWHERE! She was honored to serve on the Board of Directors for the Petroleum Club of Lafayette and also a longtime member of Desk & Derrick Club of Lafayette-promoting women through education in the Oil and Gas industry. Since 1984 Linda was a member of NAEO (National Amtelco Equipment Owners) Association - she always made a point to say, Amtelco and our staff are the most valuable assets in our business. She was a well known member of ATSI (Association of TeleServices, International) and CAM-X. Honorary Member of ESA (Epsilon Sigma Alpha) having contributed both time and monetarily to local chapters (Alpha Omega and Omega Tau) for St. Jude' Children's Research Hospital. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and memories of her will be cherished for a lifetime. She is survived by: one daughter, Tifani Dawn Leal (Aucoin); her pride and joy granddaughter, Taylor " SweetPea" Aucoin; one brother, Danny Clyde Perry and his wife Ulonda Gail, her dear lifelong friend, Ja'maine Fruge Amy, numerous close cousins and by her loyal staff members at A1 Professional Answering Service, Inc. She is preceded in death by her husband, Randall K Wilson , her parents, Mr. Clyde and Mrs. Syble Perry; her brothers Glen and Allen Perry. Memorial contributions can be made in Ms. Wilson's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020.