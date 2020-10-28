Funeral services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Berchmans Roman Catholic Church in Cankton for Linda Picard, age 62, the former Linda Prejean, who passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at her residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette. Rev. Ken Domingue, pastor of St. John Berchmans Roman Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Picard was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Carencro for most of her life. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. John Berchmans Roman Catholic Church and was an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. Linda enjoyed volunteering for CAYSI Park. Survivors include her loving husband of over forty-four years, Ray A. Picard, Sr.; one son, Ray A. "Boulet" Picard, Jr. and his wife, Kimberly Ardoin Picard; one daughter, Misty Lynn Picard Dugas and her husband, Kurk James Dugas, all of Carencro; six grandchildren, Derrick Anthony Picard, Tyler Anthony Bourque, Jacob Lane Bourque, Bly Joseph Picard, Kade Michael Bourque, and Brooke Austyn Picard; six brothers; and four sisters. She was preceded in death by her mother, the former Louise "Tootsie" Cloteaux who acted as both her mother and father; three siblings, Clarence Aucoin, Jr., Mark "Bee-Bee" Boutin and Karen Prejean; one grandson, Austyn Ray Picard; and one step granddaughter, Paris Dugas. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home by Barbara Richard. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Ray A. "Boulet" Picard, Jr., Kurk Dugas, Kade Bourque, Jacob Bourque, Bly Picard and Gerald Boutte. Honorary pallbearers will be, Brooke Picard, Tyler Bourque, Derrick A. Picard. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Mrs. Linda Picard to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St. Lafayette, LA 70503, 337-232-1234. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Hospice of Acadiana for their unwavering care and compassion. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

