Funeral Services will be conducted for Linda Vanardo Legnon on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Deacon Ricky Picard officiating the services. Burial will follow at the Loisel Cemetery. Family request visitation to be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 12:45 PM at David Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 11:00 AM with Nellie Derise at the funeral home. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 26 to June 29, 2019