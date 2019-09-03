Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Lindsey Beth Thomas Frugé. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Dr. Lindsey Beth Thomas Frugé, 31, who passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Wednesday from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 1:00 pm Wednesday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Lindsey was a proud graduate of Louisiana State University Veterinary School in 2013. Dr. Frugé was the owner and operator of Crowley Veterinary Hospital in Crowley. Lindsey was proud of her Catholic Faith and a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Her proudest achievement was her two sons with whom she was actively involved. She was a member of the Crowley Rotary Club and participated in Dancing with the Stars. Lindsey's compassion for people and animals alike was unmatched. Dr. Frugé was loved and will be missed by her family, staff, furry patients and community. She is survived by her husband, Adam Frugé of Rayne; two sons, Eli Joseph Frugé, and Addis James "AJ" Frugé both of Rayne; her mother Peggy L. Duplechin of Pine Prairie; three sisters, Lori Askey (Larry) of Bayou Chicot, Liza Fontenot (Todd Duncan) of Baton Rouge, and Lanie Thomas Platt (Cheyne) of Opelousas; four step-siblings, Tanya Hurst (Travis) of Denham Springs, Gerald Duplechin, Jr. of Denham Springs, Derek Duplechin (Leah) of St. Paulina, and Anthony "Tony" Duplechin of Denham Springs; and many nieces and nephews. Dr. Fruge is preceded in death by her father, John Bernard Thomas; her stepfather, Gerald James Duplechin; and her unborn twins. Condolences may be sent to the family by A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Dr. Lindsey Beth Thomas Frugé, 31, who passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Wednesday from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 1:00 pm Wednesday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Lindsey was a proud graduate of Louisiana State University Veterinary School in 2013. Dr. Frugé was the owner and operator of Crowley Veterinary Hospital in Crowley. Lindsey was proud of her Catholic Faith and a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Her proudest achievement was her two sons with whom she was actively involved. She was a member of the Crowley Rotary Club and participated in Dancing with the Stars. Lindsey's compassion for people and animals alike was unmatched. Dr. Frugé was loved and will be missed by her family, staff, furry patients and community. She is survived by her husband, Adam Frugé of Rayne; two sons, Eli Joseph Frugé, and Addis James "AJ" Frugé both of Rayne; her mother Peggy L. Duplechin of Pine Prairie; three sisters, Lori Askey (Larry) of Bayou Chicot, Liza Fontenot (Todd Duncan) of Baton Rouge, and Lanie Thomas Platt (Cheyne) of Opelousas; four step-siblings, Tanya Hurst (Travis) of Denham Springs, Gerald Duplechin, Jr. of Denham Springs, Derek Duplechin (Leah) of St. Paulina, and Anthony "Tony" Duplechin of Denham Springs; and many nieces and nephews. Dr. Fruge is preceded in death by her father, John Bernard Thomas; her stepfather, Gerald James Duplechin; and her unborn twins. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close