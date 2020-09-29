1/1
Lindy Vincent "T-Lin" Istre
Memorial Services will be held at a later date for Lindy "T-Lin" Vincent Istre, 66, who died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Egan. "T-Lin" loved feeding her family that she cherished with all her heart, as well as out fishing her brothers. The last years of her life were committed to being "NaNa" to her beloved grandchildren. Lindy is survived by her husband of forty years, John A. Istre of Egan; one daughter, Tori Hebert and her husband Donald of Crowley; one son, Bryce Istre of Egan; two grandchildren, Madalyn and Imberlyn Hebert; two brothers, Mike Vincent and his wife Cheryl of Lafayette, Heulin "Tunny" Vincent and his wife Berna of Crowley. She was preceded in death by infant children, Casey and John Phillip; her parents, Percy and Mildred Richard Vincent; one sister, Lela V. Dietz; one brother, Marvin "Pookie" Vincent. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
