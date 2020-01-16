Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linton Ardoin. View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00AM at Riverside Church in Lafayette for Mr. Linton Ardoin. Interment will be held at Fountain Memorial Cemetery following the funeral. Linton Ardoin, son of the late Idaole and Mildred Ben Ardoin, was born June 18, 1948, in Lafayette, Louisiana. He was the second oldest of ten siblings. He attended Paul Breaux High School, graduating in 1966. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1971. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He completed graduate studies in Community Organization from LSU in 1976 and Criminal Justice from the University of Alabama in 1977. Linton was baptized into Christ at an early age. He was a devoted member of the Church of Christ in Missouri City, TX and later in Clear Lake, TX. He navigated through various illustrious careers in his life. Most notably, he was appointed by Govenor Dave Treen as the Director of the Department of Urban and Community Affairs. He was Regional Director for the Louisiana Department of Youth Services, where he holds the honor of being the first African American to become a Juvenile Probation and Parole Officer in the state. He was the Special Assistant/Project Manager for the National Park Service in Washington, DC. He was Director for the Louisiana Office of State Parks, Regional Director for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Operations Manager for Galveston County Parks, and Park Superintendent for the City of Pasadena. After retirement, his love for cars led him to work at Enterprise Car Rental. He leaves to cherish his memories forever: a daughter: Jamie Ardoin Webb (Darrell); two grandchildren: Drayden Alexander and Baylie Elizabeth; five brothers: Winston Sr (Myree), Jerry (Ruby), Larry (Susie), Stevenson (Angie), and Darrell (Chrystl); four sisters: Esther Broussard, Shirley Ardoin, Rebecca Senegal (Raymond), Lillian Zeno (Joseph); two step children: Phaedra and Troy Taylor (Vonda); Best friend: Gilbert Lawson; God-son: John-Karl Roberts; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family asks that viewing be observed between the hours of 9:00AM to 10:45AM at Riverside Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00AM at Riverside Church in Lafayette for Mr. Linton Ardoin. Interment will be held at Fountain Memorial Cemetery following the funeral. He leaves to cherish his memories forever: a daughter: Jamie Ardoin Webb (Darrell); two grandchildren: Drayden Alexander and Baylie Elizabeth; five brothers: Winston Sr (Myree), Jerry (Ruby), Larry (Susie), Stevenson (Angie), and Darrell (Chrystl); four sisters: Esther Broussard, Shirley Ardoin, Rebecca Senegal (Raymond), Lillian Zeno (Joseph); two step children: Phaedra and Troy Taylor (Vonda); Best friend: Gilbert Lawson; God-son: John-Karl Roberts; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family asks that viewing be observed between the hours of 9:00AM to 10:45AM at Riverside Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501. 