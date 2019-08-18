Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linus Joseph LaVergne, Sr.. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for Linus Joseph LaVergne, Sr., 90, who passed away on August 17, 2019. Burial will take place in Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum. Linus was born on August 8, 1929, to Lawrence LaVergne and Antonia Hanks LaVergne in Lewisburg, Louisiana; the 3rd of 5 children. Linus served in the U. S. Navy from 1947 to 1950. He married his bride, Mary Leona LaVergne, on May 27, 1951 in Church Point, Louisiana. Always working in service, Linus made a successful career in sales with Standard Coffee Company, Magnolia Liquor Company, and LaVergne's Superette. In 1974, he began working for Service Chevrolet and retired in 1991. Linus loved fishing, bowling, backyard barbeques, golfing, yardwork, a great game of cards, and, in his younger years, dancing. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Leona; 6 children, Deborah LaVergne Cormier and her husband, Darrell, Rhonda LaVergne Hord and her husband, Tony, Burgundy LaVergne Olivier and her husband, Al, Linus LaVergne, Jr., with respect to his late wife, Shawn, Marcus LaVergne, and Andrea LaVergne Guarino and her husband Mac; his grandchildren, Cory Cormier, Toby Cormier, Ashley Cormier Jackson, Kasey Cormier, Quincy Cormier, Kayla Thomas Burton, Marshall Menard, Jessica LaVergne, L.J. LaVergne, A. Grayson Guarino, and Camryn Guarino; 11 great-grandchildren; 8 step-great grandchildren; a step-brother, Shirley LaVergne, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother, 3 sisters, his grandson, Jeremy Luke Cormier, and his daughter-in-law, Shawn LaVergne. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Scott on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday at 1:00 PM in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be his 6 grandsons. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Church, floral fund.

