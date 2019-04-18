Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lionel Arceneaux. View Sign

Celebration of life services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel (4117 N. University Avenue, Carencro, LA) for Lionel Arceneaux, age 94, who passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery (3096 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA). Deacon Barney Lejeune of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro will officiate at the services. Mr. Arceneaux was a native of Rayne and has been a resident of Lafayette since his military retirement in 1970. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy for 22 years including combat during World War II in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre. For his devoted service in combat, he received various awards including the Commendation Ribbon and Air Medal, Asiatic Pacific Ribbon with four stars, Aircrew-Insignia Wings, Philippine Liberation and American Area Awards. Following his honorable discharge from the military, Mr. Arceneaux returned to his native Louisiana where he was employed in sales at Sears Roebuck from 1970-1977, Bostic Concrete from 1977-1982 and Lafayette Concrete from 1982-1985. He was a founding member, past Commander, past Quarter Master, and a member of the Honor Guard of the V.F.W. Post 9822 of Judice. Survivors include his devoted wife of seventy-three years, Olite Leger Arceneaux of Lafayette; two daughters, Marlene Wood and her husband, Glenn, of Savannah, GA, and Annelise Petry and her husband, George, of Richmond, VA; four grandchildren, Denise Sutter and her husband, Scott, of Scotts Valley, CA, Jennifer Wood of Savannah, GA, Lt. Col. Joshua Petry and his wife, Michelle, of Okinawa, Japan and Zachary Petry of Richmond, VA; and five great grandchildren: Alex Sutter, Jackson Sutter, Nicolas Sutter, Avery Baughman and Eli Petry. To his family, "Papa" was a man of integrity with a wonderful sense of humor. He was a kind, personable, loving man devoted to his family and friends. He enjoyed telling stories, playing cards, listening to Cajun music, and dancing with "Grandmama". In their 73 years of marriage, Papa and Grandmama set the bar high for those family members who would follow. Lionel was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Arceneaux and the former Sarah LeBlanc; one daughter, Phyllis Arceneaux; one brother, E.J. "Bud" Arceneaux of Lafayette; and one sister, Rose Bell Hernandez. Pallbearers will be Zachary Petry, Preston Vincent, Ray Arceneaux, Terry Arceneaux, Perry Gary, and David Gary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any desired contributions be made to at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678, or

