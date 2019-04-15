|
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at an 11:30 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Lionel Arton, Jr., age 79, who passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. The Rev. Dustin Dought, STL, pastor of St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. "Taps" will be performed by Jacob Martarona at the graveside services. Mr. Arton was a native of Franklin and lived most of his life in Lafayette. He was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lafayette. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from Lafayette Parish Sheriff Department after 20 years of service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-nine years, Rose B. Arton of Lafayette; three daughters, Cindy Palombo of Carencro, Janell Trahan and her husband, Pat, of Lafayette, and Pamela A. Martarona and husband, James, of Lafayette; one son, Lionel "Buddy" Arton, III and his wife, June, of Breaux Bridge; fourteen grandchildren, Andrew J. Arton and his wife, Makenzie, Aaron M. Arton, Dustin J. Palombo and his wife, Valerie, Rickie Ann Palombo and her companion, Derek, Tanya M. Gary and her husband, Daniel, Cory M. Melancon and his wife, Tiffany, Laci Quereau and her husband, Benjamin, Randy Trahan, Kelly Trahan, Madison Rose Montelaro Brockhurst and her husband, Mark , Amanda Comeaux and her husband, Mike, Kristine Argenbright and her husband, Paul, Meghan Borne and her husband, Justin, Jacob Martarona and Jaci Martarona; great grandchildren, Luke Michael Arton, Hailey, Alyse and Gibson Palombo, Lily Hebert, Skylar and Dylan Trahan, Cory, Jr. and Alyssa Melancon, Jacob and Camille Quereau; Jarrett and Andrew Comeaux, Lillian, Jackson and Blake Borne, John, Naomi and Julia Argenbright, Carter Martarona and one sister, Mary Margaret Arton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel Joseph Arton, Sr. and the former Mary Lonigro; one infant son, Michael Anthony Arton; and one brother, Nicky Arton. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Andrew Arton, Aaron Arton, Dustin Palombo, Pat Trahan, James Martarona and Buddy Arton. Honorary pallbearers will be Cory Melancon, Daniel Gary and Ben Quereau. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Acadian Hospice and Dr. ThomasVoitier for their health care services. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lionel "Buddy" Arton Jr..
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro
4117 N. University Ave.
Carencro, LA 70520
(337) 896-6366
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
