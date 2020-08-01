Lisa Anne Polk born April 19, 1980 passed away in Zachary, LA., on July 31, 2020, due to complications of Huntington's Disease. She was a warrior who valiantly fought this debilitating disease with grace and courage. As she slowly lost her faculties, she never lost her sense of humor, her devotion to friends or her well know stubborn streak. She had been a resident of East Feliciana Medical Complex for 10 years, where many friendships were made. We are very grateful to the staff for their devoted care to our sweet girl. She was a most beloved child of God, who found pleasure in church services, worship songs of praise and music of multiple denominations. You would be rewarded with a beaming smile if you but offered a simple greeting. She did not achieve grand accomplishments but to many her life mattered. Our family: Ban and Debra Green, Steven Polk, Katie, David and Bailey Harris, Draper and Katie Green, wish to thank all of the friends and family who were instrumental in improving Lisa's quality of life over the many years she struggled with Huntington's Disease. A special recognition is given to Julie Boettiger, who was a faithful friend until Lisa's last breath. We will always be grateful to the spiritual guidance and encouraging words of Mary Jane Briscoe and Sherry Miller, who we know met her at the gates of heaven. Mimi was there with a glass of champagne and PaPa was delayed as he searched for the NFL complaint department. Assuredly Ken Polk was there to greet his daughter. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Huntington's Disease Foundation or the charity of your choice
. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337) 369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.