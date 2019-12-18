Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Claire Choate. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Lisa Claire Choate, 58, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 AM at Bancker Cemetery in Henry, LA. A reception will be held immediately following graveside services at The Cultural Alliance and Visitors Center. Lisa was born on June 9, 1961, to Jimmy and Maudrey Choate. She was a native of Abbeville and often spoke of her childhood there and with family in Henry and her grandparent's rice farm. She became a lifelong resident of Lafayette. In her last decade she was so happy to study art and art education at U.L.L. She achieved her goal of teaching art classes, at Achilles Art Studios, and showing her work in the associated Frame Shop Gallery in the Oil Center. She was very proud to have gotten into the studios and become a member of the group of artists at "The Hallway" on Garfield Street in Freetown. Lisa achieved her goal of painting murals. She painted with Robert Dafford Murals initially on the huge Lafayette Consolidated Government building murals project and then in Ohio, West Virginia, Louisiana, Kentucky, Canada and France. She will be dearly missed by her children, Brannon Michael Trahan and wife Dana of Lafayette and daughter Ashley Michelle Trahan; grandchildren, Julien Broussard of Broussard, Scarlett Richard of Maurice, Greyson Richard of Maurice, and Kamryn Trahan of Lafayette; her significant other Robert Dafford; father, Jimmy Choate of Abbeville; brothers, Corey Choate of Abbeville, Brady Choate and wife Jennifer of Lafayette, Marlon Choate and wife Pamela of Abbeville and former husband, Michael Trahan. She is proceeded in death by her mother, Maudrey Choate; grandmothers Marie Stelly and Mary Choate; grandfathers, Wilford Stelly and Hiram Choate. Family and friends who choose to express their condolences with flowers or memorial gifts please send them to The Cultural Alliance and Visitors Center 200 Magdalen Square Abbeville, LA by 10 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

