Memorial services honoring the life of Mrs. Lisa Guidry Robin, will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette Location. Lisa, age 56, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. The family will receive guests on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 AM to time of services, with a Rosary being recited prior to the service at 9:30 AM in the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum of Scott. Reverend Gary Schexnayder will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her husband and best friend, Mr. Robert Robin; her mother, Mrs. Verna Navarre Guidry; her brother, Gordon Ray Guidry and wife Wendy; her heart sister, Bridgette Durio Ludvich; her heart brother, Marcus Wiltz; her mother-in-law, Vivian Robin; her father-in-law, George Robin and his companion Jackie; sister-in-law, Shelly Hebert and husband Julien; sister in-law Jessie Robin and husband Mack; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Rodney Guidry; her brother, Patrick Guidry. Lisa was a very quiet loving woman with a great sense of humor, but her passion in life was her cats and her loving husband. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her godchild, Gary Dupuis II, will uphold the honor of pallbearer. In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the family at 1079 Sosthene Guilbeau Rd., Breaux Bridge, 70517. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille- DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, La. 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019