Lisa Marie Fogleman, age 60, passed away on March 1, 2020 after a brief illness. She was a kind and loving person who will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and her adopted Yorkie, Zydeco. Lisa is survived by her father, Byron E. Fogleman, her stepmother Kathryn M. "Kay" Fogleman, her elder sister, Karen F. Buras, three nephews, and one niece. She is predeceased by her mother, Gertrude H. Fogleman. Lisa was born on Leap Day, February 29, 1960, and had just celebrated her 15th official birthday at the time of her death. She grew up in Crowley, Louisiana, and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1978. Lisa went on to study Business Administration at the then-University of Southwest Louisiana and graduated with her Bachelor of Sciences in 1983. She had a big heart and loved rescue dogs, Cajun music, traveling to the beach, and spending time with the people who were special to her. Lisa's close, longtime friends were by her side every day at the end of her life, and her family is deeply appreciative of their support. In accordance with Lisa's wishes, she will be cremated at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley, and the family will not hold a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Amedisys Hospice Care or Second Chance Paws Animal Rescue. The family would like to extend special thanks to Amedisys and Senior Helpers of Lafayette, both of which provided exemplary care and kindness to Lisa in her final days.

