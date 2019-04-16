Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Marie Hebert. View Sign

Lisa Marie Hebert (Le'-Le'), a native of Baton Rouge and a current resident of Opelousas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the age of 43, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Lisa is survived by her longtime companion, Maj Mahmoudi; her wonderful five children, daughters, Rebecca Lynn Hebert and Jocelyn Joy Doucet, and sons, Brennon Jacob Wayne Pedigo, Joshua Bryan Pedigo and Mathew Shawn Pedigo; her precious grandchildren; Maddyn Sinclair Doucet, and River Elliot Doucet; her siblings, Lovee Ann Hebert, Joseph (Joey) Alexander Hebert, whom she grew up with, and siblings, Gayle, Sarah, James, Patricia, Pamela, Alexander, Crystal, Boo-Man and Debbie. She is also survived by many family and friends who will greatly miss her. She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph Alexander Ballard, Jr. and Marilyn Ann Hebert; her maternal grandparents, Ida Grace Hebert and Robert J. Hebert, Jr., her paternal grandparents, Alexander Ballard, Sr. and Ivy Lee Ballard; and an aunt and uncle, Laura Murray-Fould and Lloyd Hebert. Lisa grew up in Baton Rouge and was raised with Lovee and Joey by their beautiful, loving Mother, Marilyn Hebert, whom she adored, and will be laid to rest by her side. Her children fondly referred to her Mom as Nonnie. She had lifelong friends who loved her and stuck by her side through the years like Michele Harris and Missy Guidry. She moved to Opelousas 15 years ago where she met her devoted companion, Maj who remembers fondly that she was an animal lover who enjoyed horse grooming and feeding, loved dogs and even enjoyed taking care of the chickens. The family will have an option of two locations for family and friends to pay their respects due to the distance challenge between where Lisa will be waked and where she will be laid to rest. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas will be handling all her care at both locations. A Wake will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, Opelousas, LA 70570. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hope Haven Garden of Memory at 604 E. Hwy 30, Gonzales, LA 70737. The grave side service will be officiated by Pastor Ken Spivey, of Healing Place Church, and a Eulogy will be shared by Billy Hebert "Uncle Billy". The attending pallbearers will be Robert Kent Thibodeau, Robert Hebert, III. (Uncle Bobby), Wilfred R Hebert, Jr. (Uncle Billy), Maj Mahmoudi and Shane Charles Guidry (Parrain). Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 N. Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements. Lisa Marie Hebert (Le'-Le'), a native of Baton Rouge and a current resident of Opelousas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the age of 43, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. A Wake will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, Opelousas, LA 70570. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hope Haven Garden of Memory at 604 E. Hwy 30, Gonzales, LA 70737. The grave side service will be officiated by Pastor Ken Spivey, of Healing Place Church, and a Eulogy will be shared by Billy Hebert "Uncle Billy". The attending pallbearers will be Robert Kent Thibodeau, Robert Hebert, III. (Uncle Bobby), Wilfred R Hebert, Jr. (Uncle Billy), Maj Mahmoudi and Shane Charles Guidry (Parrain). Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 N. Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.

