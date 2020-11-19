1/2
Lith Panyanouvong
Funeral services will be held for Mr. Lith Panyanouvong, 82, on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12:00PM at David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. New Iberia, La. 70563. Cremation will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3:00PM until 8:00PM and resume on Saturday from 10:00AM until the time of the service. A native of Paksan, Laos and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Panyanouvong passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home. He joined the Laos Army at age 18 and advanced to officer's school and retired as Major Panyanouvong Lith. He arrived in America in 1987 and settled in New Iberia, La. One of his proudest days was when he became a United States citizen. He worked 30 years in the oil and gas industry as a Welder/Fitter. Lith enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting, foraging for wild mushrooms and hearts of palm. He greatest loves were his family, academics, the United States of America and the U.S. Military. He is survived by his wife, Noune Panyanouvong; brother, Nhok Panyanouvong; sister, Yom Panyanouvong; children, Nouth Panyanouvong, Ot Panyanouvong, Nak Panyanouvong, Lam Panyanouvong, Lo Panyanouvong, Ryu Panyanouvong, Boc Panyanouvong, Bec Panyanouvong; numerous grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chan and Pom Panyanouvong. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are La Panyanouvong, Badame Riengxay, Jonathan Riengxay, Adi Thammavong, Alex Thammavong, Bec Panyanouvong, Tony Panyanouvong and Aaron Oudomrath. The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, Michael LeJeune, Caitlin Istre, and staff for their care and compassion. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
