Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Lizzie Latiolais, 91, who passed away on August 18, 2019. Burial will take place in Holy Mary Mother of God Mausoleum. Lizzie, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Ernest Higginbotham and the former Agatha Guidry. She is survived by her son, Ted Latiolais and his wife, Ellen; her grandchildren, Jeremy Latiolais and his friend, Kristan Cockerham, Joshua Latiolais and his wife, Alyse, Matthew Latiolais and his wife, Jasmine, and Benjamin Latiolais and his wife, Kelli; her great-grandchildren, Oliver, Avery, Reece, Kenly, Wyatt, Hudson, Vivienne and Ellisyn Latiolais; one sister, Mary Ann (Johnny) Leleaux and one brother, Patrick (Nita) Higginbotham. She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Albert Latiolais, and five siblings. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 8:30 PM. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Visiting hours will continue on Wednesday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Ted Latiolais, Ellen Latiolais, Jeremy Latiolais, Matthew Latiolais, Benjamin Latiolais, Reece Latiolais and Harold Felix. Personal condolences may be sent to the Latiolais family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019