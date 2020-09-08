A Funeral Service will be conducted for L. J. DeRouen on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel in Jeanerette. Fr. Gilbert Dutel officiating the services and entombment will follow at Beau Pre-Mausoleum. Family request visitation to be held on Friday; September 11, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, L. J. DeRouen was born on April 12, 1950, to R.L. and Ella Bourque DeRouen. L. J. DeRouen, age 70, passed away on Saturday, September, 5, 2020, at 1:13 pm peacefully surrounded by his family. L. J. took great pride in raising show quality poultry. He was very knowledgeable in many different areas. He enjoyed spending time with his all his grand babies, working in his vegetable garden and was proud of his specialty Lilies that he would grow. He was a man of faith and would always extend a helping hand to anyone who had a need for help. L.J. DeRouen is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dolores Leonard DeRouen; his 4 sons, Scott James DeRouen and Jennifer Duncan, Jeremy Adam DeRouen and wife Kristi, Tony Joseph DeRouen and Jeannie Millet, Mark Wayne DeRouen and wife Hilary; grandchildren, Brandon Michael DeRouen, Owen Michael DeRouen, McKenzie DeRouen, Kennedi DeRouen, Kayla DeRouen, Madilynn DeRouen, Rylie DeRouen; siblings Luna Sonnier, Gladys Landry and Johnny DeRouen and wife Elaine. Serving as Pallbearers will be his sons, Scott, Jeremy, Tony, Mark; his brother Johnny DeRouen, and Godchild, Joey Landry. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandchildren; Brandon, Owen, McKenzie, Kennedi, Kayla, Madilynn, and Rylie. He is preceded in death his parents, R.L. and Ella Bourque DeRouen; and three siblings, R. J. DeRouen, Mary Jean Gaspard, Beatrice Bouilleau and Walter DeRouen. The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to Hospice of Acadiana for all their kindness, professionalism and support they show to them during their time of need. In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
