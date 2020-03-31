Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Lloyd H. Boulet Jr., MD. View Sign Service Information Sibille Funeral Home 2309 George Drive Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-948-6523 Send Flowers Obituary

A private graveside service will be held for Dr. Lloyd H. Boulet, Jr., M.D., at St. Michaels Mausoleum in St. Martinville. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Lloyd H. Boulet, Jr., M.D., age 82, passed this life and entered a new life with Jesus on Sunday, March 29 at his residence surrounded by his family. Buck was the son of St. Martin Parish Superintendent L.H. Boulet, Sr and Leonie Bienvenu Boulet, the brother of attorney Stephen Boulet, all of whom preceded him in death. Known to everyone as Buck and everyone in St. Martinville as Buckie, Dr. Boulet graduated from St. Martinville High school, where he was an All American Star Guard for the Tigers football team. He studied pre-med at Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge and entered Louisiana State University Medical School, New Orleans. He interned at the United States Naval Hospital, Pensacola, FL and then attended the United States Naval Diving School. He served 14 months in the Pacific with the Third Marine Division as a Lieutenant in the Medical Corps. He then returned to take residency training in General Surgery at the Veterans Administration Hospital in New Orleans. Dr. Boulet loved practicing medicine and serving patients in the Opelousas area. He was on the Medical Board at Opelousas General Hospital and owned Boulet Family Medical Clinic for over 40 years. He was an avid reader, loved history and genealogy, and enjoyed spending time at his fourth-generation family farm. The family is grateful to Opelousas General Health System, Prompt Succor Skilled Nursing Facility, and Grace Home Health and Hospice for his care. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rose M.D. Briggs Boulet; his children, Elizabeth Leonie Boulet and husband, Gerrard Aissing, Jennifer Susan Boulet and Lloyd H. He was an avid reader, loved history and genealogy, and enjoyed spending time at his fourth-generation family farm. The family is grateful to Opelousas General Health System, Prompt Succor Skilled Nursing Facility, and Grace Home Health and Hospice for his care. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rose M.D. Briggs Boulet; his children, Elizabeth Leonie Boulet and husband, Gerrard Aissing, Jennifer Susan Boulet and Lloyd H. Boulet III; his step-children, Jennifer Charnews and husband, Mark, Peter Briggs and wife, Lori, Dr. Shawn Briggs and wife, Judene; grandchildren, Madeline Boulet, Lexi Boulet and Detmer Aissing; step-grandchildren, Natalie Briggs, Anne Catherine Blanchard, Gabrielle Fontenot, Rene Briggs IV, Rachel Briggs, Rebecca Briggs, Juliette Briggs, Stephan M. Charnews, Camille Charnews, Haley Charnews, Marika Charnews and Dr. Logan Briggs; and 3 great-grandchildren. 