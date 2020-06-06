Logan Anthony Rana
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Logan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Celebration of Life Gathering for Logan Anthony Rana, 20, will be held on June 10, 2020, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm with a service at 3:30 pm at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Youngsville Hwy. Logan, a native and resident of Lafayette, passed away on May 24, 2020, at a family residence. Logan will be dearly remembered as a kind, sweet, and compassionate son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin. His contagious laugh and smile will forever be engraved in our hearts. He will be deeply missed by all that loved him, especially his loyal companion, Rex. He is survived by his parents, Sohail Rana and Karen Rana, his brother, Hunter Stevenson, sisters, Alaina and Alyssa Rana, his maternal grandparents and godparents Frank and Barbara LeBouef, paternal grandparents, Riasat Rana and Jil Rana. Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Lafayette, 316 Youngsville Hwy., Lafayette, LA 70508, (337) 837-9887.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
David Funeral Home - Youngsville
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Service
03:30 PM
David Funeral Home - Youngsville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home - Youngsville
201 Lafayette Street
Youngsville, LA 70592
(337) 856-4155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved