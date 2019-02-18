A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church for Loicy Bertrand, 85, who died Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Lafayette, LA. Fr. Neil Pettit will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Mr. Bertrand proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict where he was assigned the task of translator in France. He is survived by one daughter, Janie Bertrand of North Zulch, TX; one son, Bert Lewis Bertrand of Pearland, TX; three sisters, Bernia Hebert and her husband Nathan of Lake Charles, Lou Ella Myers and her husband Mark of Crowley, and Bernite Dural of Carencro; five granddaughters, Stephanie Schiller of Conway, AR, Christi Schiller of North Zulch, TX, Amanda Fryckland of North Zulch, TX, Larsony Fisher and her husband John David of Magnolia, TX, and Sarah Clark of Sulphur, LA.; and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Bertrand; and his parents, Downing and Effie Guillot Bertrand. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019