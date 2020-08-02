Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Catholic Church in Grand Prairie for Lois Ann Lee, age 73, the former Lois Ann Caillier, who passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Peter Cemetery in Grand Prairie. The Rev. Daniel Picard will officiate at the services. The songs will be Hail Mary Gentle Woman, How Great Thou Art, Ave Maria, and Amazing Grace. Ms. Lee was a native of Grand Prairie where she lived all her life. She was employed for 20 years at Martco in Le Moyen then worked with the St. Landry Parish School Board for 19 years, finally retiring in January 2016 after working at Grand Prairie Elementary. She was a seamstress and an avid supporter of any sporting event that her grandchildren played in. She assisted with Little Dribblers Basketball Organization and also had an aftercare program in her home. Lois was a parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church in Grand Prairie. Survivors include two sons, Cary Lee and his wife, Rachael, of Ville Platte and Mitch Lee and his wife, Beth, of Washington; three daughters, Andrea Buller and her husband, Danny, Maria Dawn LeBlanc and her husband, Gordon, all of Washington, and Jennifer Robin and her husband, Chris, of Arnaudville; her former husband, Jeanel "Fatty" Lee of Ville Platte; fourteen grandchildren, Brock Guillory, Amber Dabney, Ceph Guillory, Emily LeBlanc, Anna LeBlanc, David Lee, Ashlyn Lee, Alaina Lee, Drake Lee, Alex Robin, Leah Robin, Holden Lee, Cameron Lee, and Christian Lee; and nine great grandchildren plus two on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rousseau Caillier and the former Judith Frederick both natives of Arnaudville; and one grandchild, Morgan Guillory. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home by Deacon Joubert. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Brock Guillory, Ceph Guillory, David Lee, Drake Lee, Alex Robin, Holden Lee, Cameron Lee, and Christian Lee. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
