With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less at one time. Private graveside services will be held for Mrs. Lois Barras, on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Lafayette. Mrs. Lois passed away at the age of 86 on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Opelousas General Health System. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Deacon Cody Miller, will conduct the graveside services. Lois Broussard Barras was born in Lafayette, Louisiana on October 1, 1933 and remained a resident throughout her life. She worked as a Secretary with Lafayette Parish School Board for many years until her retirement. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many. Mrs. Lois will be dearly missed by all who knew her, and memories of her will be cherished for a lifetime. Survivors include two daughters, Sheila Barras Roberts and her husband, Keith James Roberts, and Tisa Barras Patin and her husband, Jamie Ray Patin; one brother, Euphemond Broussard, Jr.; four grandchildren, Justin Todd Patin (Brittany), Evan Matthew Patin (Olivia), Emily Soileau (Ryan), and Nicholas James Roberts (Kesslar); two step-grandchildren, Tara Fontenot (Havun) and Dustin Roberts; and eleven great-grandchildren, Parker Kahn Patin, Oliver James Patin, Louis Hayes Patin, Eloise Rae Patin, Theodore John Patin, Gavin Fontenot, Eliot Fontenot, Ily Roberts, Marly Roberts, Pierce Snyder, Laikyn Grace Soileau and Rhett Michael Soileau. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John LB Barras; her parents, Euphemond and Ella Duhon Broussard; her sisters, Elida Foote, Elise Sonnier, Agnes Richard, Jeanne Begnaud, and Ella Mae Armentor; and her brothers, Abel Broussard, Lloyd Broussard, Steven Broussard, Lennis Broussard, Wilson Broussard, Stanley Broussard, and Elvin Broussard. Pallbearers will be Justin Patin, Evan Patin, Nicholas Roberts, Dustin Roberts, Jamie Patin, and Keith Roberts. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Barras family to Opelousas General Health System and J. Michael Morrow Nursing Home. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020.