Service Information David Funeral Home - Erath 209 East Putnam Street Erath , LA 70533 (337)-937-0405 Mass of Christian Burial 3:00 PM Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Lolian "Toot" Bares Bernard, 90, will be held at 3:00PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at LeBlanc Cemetery. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 9:00AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM. A native and lifelong resident of the LeBlanc Community, Mrs. Bernard died at 7:25PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Pelican Point Nursing Center. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, the Ladies Alter Society, and the Homemaker Club. She enjoyed sewing, camping, and was an avid reader. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Lydier "T-Beb" Bernard of the LeBlanc Community; a daughter, Cynthia Drott and her husband Ted; three sons, Ricky Bernard and his wife Jackie, Barry Bernard and his wife Sue, and Gerard Bernard and his wife Thelma; a brother, Allen Bares, Sr.; nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edier and Effie Broussard Bares; a brother, Raymond Bares; and a sister, Janell Thomas. Serving as pallbearers will be Adam Bernard, Ross Bernard, Josh Bernard, Nason Bernard, Coby Bernard, Jeremy Leger, and Aaron McCain. The family was like to extend a special thanks to Pelican Point Staff; Hospice of Acadiana; and Grace Hospice.

