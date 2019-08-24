Guest Book View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service will be conducted on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, for Lonest J. Comeaux at David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Garrett B. Savoie as celebrant. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Beau Pre' Cemetery following the funeral service. The family has requested visitation to be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 9:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11:30 AM. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Lonest J. Comeaux (93 years young) was born on April 27, 1926, to Bertrand and Ella Belle Romero Comeaux. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 6:54 AM at Maison de Monde Nursing Home in Abbeville. A WWII veteran of the United States Navy. He served on the USS La Porte APA 151, which fought in the Pacific in multiple Campaigns during the war. He was very proud of his service and continued his patriotic duty as an Honor Guard with the VFW Post 1982 until his wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. At that time, he became her primary caregiver. Mr. Comeaux enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, traveling with his wife on her Bank of Iberia bus trips, gardening, listening to country music and spending time with his family. As a welder, he held jobs in Morgan City, Gibson and the Port of Iberia until he retired in 1991. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church where he attended Saturday afternoon mass faithfully. Lonest is survived by his children, Connie Bodin and husband Mark, Yvonne Menard and husband Benny, Wayne Comeaux and wife Tonya, Roxann Mannina and husband Steve, Glen Comeaux and wife Lisa; siblings, J. B. Comeaux and Richard "Larry" Comeaux and wife Heather; sister-in-law, Lula Bell Toups; grandchildren, Eric Metz, Jarred Metz, Shawn Pellerin, Michael Comeaux, Lauren Cao, Elizabeth Bodin, Mackenzie Landry, Meagan Martin, Meredith Martin, Jacob Comeaux, 21 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as Pallbearers will be Wayne Comeaux, Glen Comeaux, Eric Metz, Michael Comeaux, Jacob Comeaux and Steve Mannina. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Olivia Broussard Comeaux; parents, Bertrand and Ella Belle Romero Comeaux; sister and her husband, Dorothy and Daron Vaughn; sister and her husband, Nina Mae and Harrison P. Guillot; brother and his wife, Warren and Gert Comeaux; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert and Rose Broussard; brother-in-law and his wife, Carrol and Anne Broussard; brother-in-law, Wiltz Toups Sr., and sister-in-law, Maureen Comeaux. 