A Liturgy of the Word will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Lora Dee Guidry, 78, who passed away Saturday, September 14th at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 17th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and resumes on Wednesday, September 18th at 9:00 am until the time of service. A rosary will be recited on Tuesday evening, September 17th at 6:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Deacon Denis LaCroix, of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will officiate. Lora Dee was born July 14, 1941, in Kaplan and was a lifetime resident of Lafayette. Lora Dee worked in the banking industry for numerous years and retired from Whitney Bank. She loved to listen to music, liked to dance and enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Lora Dee was active in the lives of her family and her greatest passion was traveling to her grandchildren and other family members' sports events. She was most cherished and will be deeply missed. Lora Dee is survived by her two children, her daughter Jessica Guidry and her spouse June Petitjean, of Lafayette and her son, Ken Duplechain and his spouse Cyndi, of Mamou; one sister, Numa Hebert, of Baton Rouge; one sister-in-law, Marie Guidry, of Henryville, PA; her five grandchildren, Hayden Duplechain, Taylor Brockman, Dylan Duplechain, A.J. Duplechain and C.J. Duplechain; her best friend, Dee Guidry and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Deusus and Lelia Faulk Guidry. Honored to serve as Pallbearers will be Hayden Duplechain, Dylan Duplechain, A.J. Duplechain, Michael Sistrunk, Gregory Sistrunk and Tommy Hebert. C.J. Duplechain will serve as Honorary Pallbearer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Deusus and Lelia Faulk Guidry. Honored to serve as Pallbearers will be Hayden Duplechain, Dylan Duplechain, A.J. Duplechain, Michael Sistrunk, Gregory Sistrunk and Tommy Hebert. C.J. Duplechain will serve as Honorary Pallbearer. The family wishes to thank Dr. Joseph Kowalski, MD, FACC, Dr. James Noriega, DPM and the staff of The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Lora Dee and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lora Dee's name to the , POB 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, 1-800-242-8721, www.heart.org or the American Diabetes Association, POB 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, 1-800-DIABETES. 