Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Lorena E. Guilbeau, age 84, the former Lorena Edmond, who passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Ochsner's Health System in Kenner. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. The Rev. Clyde Leblanc, SJ, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Guilbeau was a native of Opelousas and lived most of her life in Grand Coteau. She retired from the St. Landry Parish School Board for more than twenty years and was most recently employed with Grand Coteau Elementary. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Peter Claver, Ladies Auxiliary Court #34 for fifty years, and a 4th degree member of the Ladies of Grace. She enjoyed playing bingo and watching soap operas. Survivors include one daughter, Joyce Taylor and her husband, Lawrence, of Destrehan; one grandson, James A. Lewis, Jr. and his wife, Darolynn, of San Antonio, TX; three great grandchildren, James A. Lewis, III, Lance J. Lewis and Liam Lewis; three brothers, Clinton Edmond and his wife, Jewel, of Baytown, TX, Johnny J. Edmond of Opelousas and Oscar P. Edmond and his wife, Rosemae, of Opelousas; and three sisters, Joyce Davis of Opelousas, Gloria Bourgeois and Leona Eaglin both of Baytown, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Harold Guilbeau; one daughter, Donna Jackson; her parents, Clinton Edmond and the former Amy Caesar; two sisters, Betty Jean Edmond and Irma Zachary; and one brother, John Edmond. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Tuesday until service time on Tuesday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Grand Coteau, 289 Church Street, (337) 662-7286, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.