Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro, for Lorena Marie Meche, age 88, the former Lorena Marie Babineaux, who passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence in Carencro. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Kenneth Domingue, pastor of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Meche was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. After a short courtship, Lorena married the love of her life, Dudley L. Meche, when she was eighteen years old and they spent seventy wonderful years together. She dedicated her life to loving and caring for her family, both immediate and extended. She cherished every moment spent with her two daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lorena had a heart that was bigger than she and always had a kind word, smile and a hug to offer everyone. Her gentle and nurturing heart will be greatly missed. Survivors include her devoted husband, Dudley L. Meche of Carencro; two daughters, Barbara Meche, and Arlene Meche Sowards and her husband, Dan; three grandchildren, Dustin Paul Graham and his wife, Krystal, Whitney Graham Ramsden and her husband, Clay, and Lindsay Graham; four great grandchildren, Kylee Renee Graham, Elijah Parker Tracy, Griffin David Ramsden and Ezra Michael Tracy all of Houston, TX; and one brother, Antoine Babineaux of Kenner, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexis Babineaux and the former Celise Brasseaux; and her siblings, Gabin Babineaux, Wilfred Babineaux, Elvise Babineaux Menard, Omarine Babineaux Mire, William Babineaux, Willie Babineaux, Malvina Babineaux, Marie Babineaux Bernard, Rita Babineaux, Joseph Babineaux, John Babineaux, Floyd Babineaux and Emetile Babineaux. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.