A graveside service will be conducted by Father Jude Thiery at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM for Loretta "Laurie" LeJeune Boudreaux, 74, who passed away at Lafayette General Medical Center on Saturday, September 5, 2020, following a brief illness. Laurie was born on November 6, 1945 in Iota, LA. to Armand and Lorena LeJeune and was an only child. Graduating from Iota High School in 1964, Laurie married Dale Boudreaux, settled in Lafayette, LA., and had one son (Garett Boudreaux). Laurie became a homemaker and together with Dale, raised their son. Laurie had fallen ill over the last several years and was a resident of Maison de Lafayette Nursing Home until her passing. Preceded in death by her parents, Laurie is survived by her husband, Dale Boudreaux, her son, Garett Boudreaux, wife Dayna, her grandson, Neil Boudreaux, wife Lindsay, great-grandson, Beckett, granddaughter, Meaghan B. Landry and husband, Logan. The family wishes to thank the staff at Maison de Lafayette for their care over the last several years, and the doctors, nurses and staff at Lafayette General Medical Center for their compassion and tireless efforts in caring for Laurie over the last week. Delhomme Funeral Home, Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA. has been entrusted with the arrangements.

