Lori Ann Godley Gooch
A private Catholic Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 for Lori Ann Godley Gooch, 50, who passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her residence in Youngsville surrounded by her family. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Monsignor Keith J. DeRouen, Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas, will conduct the funeral services. Cherishing Lori's memory include her husband, James Blake Gooch; her precious children, Wyatt Gooch, Ava Gooch, and Elliott Gooch; her mother, Peggy Piazza, her brother Travis Godley and wife Jennifer Godley, and their two children Olivia and Sara, her brother Michael Godley, and her sister Mary Katherine Godley. A resident of south Louisiana for most of her life, Lori was a loving and compassionate registered nurse in Lafayette for over 20 years. She was a devoted mother to her three children. In addition, she was like a mother to many of their friends. Her hobbies included gardening and restoring furniture while spending time with her children and her numerous pets. She was preceded in death by her father, Randall Frank Godley. Pallbearers will be David Landry, Jack Gooch, Wyatt Gooch, Terry Crochet, Jimmy Farmer and Travis Godley. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Godley, Michael Garcia, and Randy Breaux. Memorial contributions can be made in Lori Ann Gooch's name to Hospice of Acadiana. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Gooch family to Hospice of Acadiana and MD Anderson Medical Center. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 18 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
330 St. Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
