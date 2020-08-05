1/1
Lori Anne Broussard
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 in St. Edmond Catholic Church for Lori Anne Broussard, 55, who passed away August 4, 2020 at her residence. Father Gary Schexnayder will be the Celebrant of the funeral mass and will conduct the funeral services. Holly Mire and Tessa Trahan will be the lectors; Hannah, Alana, and Tori Istre will be the gift bearers. Interment will follow the mass in St. Basil Cemetery in Duson. Survivors include her husband, Daniel Broussard of Duson; three daughters, Danielle, Brandi and Megan Broussard of Duson; her mother, Jenell Bernard of Duson; her father, Larry Broussard and his wife Donna of Lafayette; one sister, Karen Menard and her husband Glenn of Breaux Bridge; and one brother, Cody Broussard and his wife Hilary of Duson. She was preceded in death by her step-father, Roland Bernard. Pallbearers will be Joshua Nelands, Michael McKey, John Gill, Justin Morton, Cody Broussard, and Kevin Istre. Honorary pallbearers include Matt Ramsey, Dylan Istre, and Grayson Gill. The family requests that visitation be held Thursday, August 6, from 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, and resume Friday morning at 10:00 am - 1:00 pm at Walters Funeral Home. A rosary will be led by Father Schexnayder at 6:30 pm on Thursday evening at Walters Funeral Home. View the memorial tribute and leave condolences for the family online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337-706-8941 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
