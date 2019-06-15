Guest Book View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Funeral Mass 3:00 PM The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Celebration of Life Following Services Tuttie Billeaud's home 106 Cellar Court View Map Send Flowers Obituary

December 12, 1962 – June 12, 2019. Memorial services for Lorraine Ann Billeaud, 56, will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. The family will receive visitors beginning at 1 PM until time of Holy Mass at 3 PM. Father Buddy Breaux, Pastor of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre and longtime friend of Lorraine's, will be the celebrant of the Mass. Inurnment will follow at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery. Lorraine passed away at her home on June 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. Lorraine was born and raised in Lafayette, to Robert Earle and Tuttie Billeaud, and graduated from Cathedral Carmel in 1980. Her passion for nature and agriculture began at an early age, while growing up on her parents' cattle and dairy farm. Lorraine attended LSU and the University of Hawaii at Manoa, graduating from USL in 1985 with degrees in Horticulture and Business. Lorraine then earned her Master's degree in Landscape Horticulture from December 12, 1962 – June 12, 2019. Memorial services for Lorraine Ann Billeaud, 56, will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. The family will receive visitors beginning at 1 PM until time of Holy Mass at 3 PM. Father Buddy Breaux, Pastor of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre and longtime friend of Lorraine's, will be the celebrant of the Mass. Inurnment will follow at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery. Lorraine passed away at her home on June 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. Lorraine was born and raised in Lafayette, to Robert Earle and Tuttie Billeaud, and graduated from Cathedral Carmel in 1980. Her passion for nature and agriculture began at an early age, while growing up on her parents' cattle and dairy farm. Lorraine attended LSU and the University of Hawaii at Manoa, graduating from USL in 1985 with degrees in Horticulture and Business. Lorraine then earned her Master's degree in Landscape Horticulture from Texas A&M University . Lorraine was a lifelong student and leader in the horticulture community. She received the USL Senior Award upon graduation from the College of Agriculture and Home Economics, and was chosen as a Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. In 1985, she earned the Ira Nelson Scholarship, which is awarded to top horticulture students in Louisiana. She was Chairman of the USL Agriculture Student Council, President of the USL Horticulture Club, and Chancellor of the Alpha Zeta Agriculture Honor Society at USL. Lorraine's first job was Horticulture Supervisor at Lou Ana Foods, where she developed the Wildflower Research Program and put her thesis on "mulchology" into practice. When the owner passed away the program was discontinued, so Lorraine started her own business in her parents' backyard in the early 90s. Since then, she owned and operated Billeaud Horticulture Services, designing the landscape for countless homes and businesses throughout Lafayette. She remained active in the community throughout her life, as a member of the Louisiana Society for Horticulture Research, the Louisiana Nursery and Landscape Association, and the UL Horticulture Club. She was a member of Les Deux Douzaines, of which her mother is a founding member, and the Krewe of Camelot. She was also a supporter of the Louisiana Festival des Fleurs and was active in the Ascension Episcopal School community, which was very dear to her heart. Lorraine led a full life, with boundless energy for new adventures, a passion for helping others, and a sense of humor that brightened every room. She was a devoted mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. Lorraine loved to travel, but her very favorite destination was Cypremort Point, where she spent immeasurable time with her family and friends throughout her life. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Lillian René Broussard and Estelle Louise Broussard; her mother, Lucille 'Tuttie' Thomas Billeaud; her sister, Teal Billeaud Brauns and her husband Larry; her two brothers, Buddy Billeaud and his wife Claire, and Tommy Billeaud and his wife Janet; her nieces, Jessica and Mary Margaret Billeaud, Anne-Marie Mouton, Natalie and Ana Brauns; her nephews, Thomas and Robert Billeaud; her great nieces and nephews, Isabel Simon, Isaac and Ian Mouton. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Earle Billeaud Sr.; her paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. C.B. 'Curley' Billeaud; and her maternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. R.L. Thomas Sr. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Earle Billeaud Jr., Thomas George Billeaud, Lawrence E. Brauns, Thomas Larsen Billeaud, Robert Earle Billeaud III, Dennis C. Mouton Jr., and Benny Billeaud. Gift bearers will be Lillian and Estelle Broussard and Natalie and Ana Brauns. Readers will be Amy Babineaux and Allison McElligot. The eulogy will be delivered by Jessica Billeaud and the urn bearer will be Teal Billeaud Brauns. Her family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Gene Brierre, his team at Lourdes, and the staff of NSI Hospice for the loving care they provided to Lorraine and her loved ones. The family would like to invite you to a celebration of Lorraine's life at Tuttie Billeaud's home at 106 Cellar Court immediately following the memorial services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lorraine Billeaud's name can be made to Miles Perret Cancer Services. Share your condolences, words of comfort and send memorial gifts to the family of Lorraine Billeaud by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 15 to June 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Texas A&M Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close